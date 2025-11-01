Azerbaijan unfolds its cash flow from power sales in 9M2025
Azerbaijan exported electricity worth $53.8 million from January through September 2025. This represents a decline of $20.7 million, or 27.8 percent, compared to the same period last year ($74.5 million).
