According to the report, the agricultural sector’s overall growth rate reached 114.2 percent compared to the same period last year. The Ministry of Agriculture achieved 106.1 percent, while the State Water Management Committee recorded 128.2 percent, and the State Concern Türkmenpagta—responsible for cotton production—fulfilled its plan at 131.1 percent. The investment development plan was completed at 254.9 percent, demonstrating high investment activity in rural development and infrastructure.

Seasonal agronomic operations are currently in full swing across the nation’s regional agricultural zones. Wheat cultivation is undergoing precision irrigation aligned with agronomic specifications, while the cotton harvest persists, emphasizing the optimization of final yield collection for the season.



Atakhalliyev underscored that the favorable outcomes are indicative of the administration's unwavering backing for the agricultural sector, strategically designed to bolster food security and enhance the operational efficacy of the agro-industrial complex.

Turkmenistan's agrarian sector, crucial yet impeded by its arid climatic conditions, predominantly focuses on the cultivation of cotton and wheat. These crops necessitate extensive and suboptimal irrigation practices sourced from the Amu Darya, a significant contributor to the desiccation of the Aral Sea.

Despite the diversification of the economic landscape, the agricultural sector continues to hold substantial relevance, yielding staple crops such as melons, various fruits, vegetables, and grains, in conjunction with livestock production. However, it grapples with challenges stemming from governmental oversight of marketing mechanisms and suboptimal water resource management practices.

