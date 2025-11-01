Turkmenistan’s agricultural sector outlines growth, exceeds investment targets

According to the report, the agricultural sector’s overall
growth rate reached 114.2 percent compared to the same period last
year. The Ministry of Agriculture achieved 106.1 percent, while the
State Water Management Committee recorded 128.2 percent, and the
State Concern Türkmenpagta—responsible for cotton
production—fulfilled its plan at 131.1 percent. The investment
development plan was completed at 254.9 percent, demonstrating high
investment activity in rural development and infrastructure.
Seasonal agronomic operations are currently in full swing across
the nation’s regional agricultural zones. Wheat cultivation is
undergoing precision irrigation aligned with agronomic
specifications, while the cotton harvest persists, emphasizing the
optimization of final yield collection for the season.
Atakhalliyev underscored that the favorable outcomes are indicative
of the administration's unwavering backing for the agricultural
sector, strategically designed to bolster food security and enhance
the operational efficacy of the agro-industrial complex.
Turkmenistan's agrarian sector, crucial yet impeded by its arid
climatic conditions, predominantly focuses on the cultivation of
cotton and wheat. These crops necessitate extensive and suboptimal
irrigation practices sourced from the Amu Darya, a significant
contributor to the desiccation of the Aral Sea.
Despite the diversification of the economic landscape, the
agricultural sector continues to hold substantial relevance,
yielding staple crops such as melons, various fruits, vegetables,
and grains, in conjunction with livestock production. However, it
grapples with challenges stemming from governmental oversight of
marketing mechanisms and suboptimal water resource management
practices.
