BSTDB lends €10M to TBC Leasing to power Georgian SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB) is extending a new EUR 10 million loan to TBC Leasing, a leading provider of financial lease services in Georgia, Trend reports via the Bank.

The BSTDB funds will be used to finance leases of production equipment and commercial vehicles for local SMEs, enabling businesses to invest in growth, modernize their operations, and strengthen competitiveness. The operation is expected to promote job creation, income generation, improved companies’ infrastructure, and increased trade turnover.

This marks the fifth facility provided by BSTDB to TBC Leasing, highlighting the Bank’s continued commitment to supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and the development of Georgia’s financial sector.

Dating back to 2007, BSTDB’s partnership with TBC Leasing has a proven track record of impact. Previous four facilities have financed nearly 150 leasing transactions worth a total of USD 15 million, providing Georgian companies with crucial access to capital assets. The new loan is expected to deliver a similar boost.