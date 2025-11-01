German-Azerbaijani Alliance holds board meeting in Cologne (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.​ The Board of Directors of the Alliance of Azerbaijanis in Germany convened at the Azerbaijan House in Cologne, the State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend.

Altay Rustamli, Chairman of the Alliance Board, discussed the unity of Azerbaijanis living in Germany and highlighted the organization’s efforts to preserve national values. He also presented a report on the Alliance’s activities, which bring together diaspora organizations across the country.

Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, noted that under President Ilham Aliyev’s leadership, diaspora activities have entered a new and higher stage of development. He emphasized the importance of uniting Azerbaijanis abroad around national interests, centralizing the activities of diaspora organizations, and ensuring systematic execution of initiatives.

During discussions, participants highlighted that the engagement and initiative of Azerbaijanis abroad play a key role in the development of the diaspora movement, strengthening community cohesion and enhancing the decision-making capacities of diaspora organizations.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on the Alliance’s future activities and proposals aimed at boosting the overall development of the Azerbaijani diaspora.

The Azerbaijan House in Cologne, Germany, is a cultural and community center established by Azerbaijan's State Committee on Work with Diaspora to serve as a meeting place for Azerbaijanis and friends of Azerbaijan in Germany and to promote Azerbaijani language, history, and culture abroad. It functions as a hub for cultural exchange, offering language and history classes for children and fostering unity and national identity among the diaspora.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel