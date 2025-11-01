Middle Corridor sees triple growth in container traffic over past year - IRU official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1.​ Container shipments along the Middle Corridor have seen rapid growth, tripling over the past year, the International Road Transport Union (IRU) Secretary General, Umberto de Pretto, said at the 7th Huawei Digital Supply Chain Forum in Dongguan, China, Trend reports.

De Pretto noted that trade volumes along the Middle Corridor have shot through the roof over the past two years and are on track to double once more by 2030.

“Today we live in a world defined by rapid change and constant transformation. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, the need for cooperation, innovation, and unified standards in logistics has never been more critical. The Belt and Road routes are now a tangible reality. We see trucks crossing these routes, linking continents and markets like never before,” he said.

The Middle Corridor serves as a bridge between Asia and Europe, offering a fresh path that sidesteps the well-trodden Northern and Southern Corridors. The route begins in China, passes through Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan, crosses the Caspian Sea, and continues through Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe. As a land-based route, the Middle Corridor bypasses longer maritime paths, linking eastern Asia, including China, with European markets.

The 7th Huawei Digital Supply Chain Forum in Dongguan, China, explored global supply chain transformations, digitalization, emerging technologies, and novel business models to promote resilience and sustainability on October 31, 2025. The IRU participated in discussions on unpredictability, digital standards, and how innovation and collaboration may transform logistics.

