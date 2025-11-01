Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade meets with Pope Leo XIV in the Vatican (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office, Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade, met with the head of the Roman Catholic Church, Pope Leo XIV, during his visit to the Vatican.

The meeting took place after the papal audience held in St. Peter’s Square. Pashazade conveyed greetings from Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva to the Pope, emphasized the importance of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation’s activities in the Vatican in recent years, and provided information on the construction of the second Catholic Church in Azerbaijan.

The Chairman of the Caucasus Muslims Office stated that hosting Pope Leo XIV in Azerbaijan would be a great honor. It was noted that if the Pope visits Azerbaijan, he will be able to witness Azerbaijan’s interreligious harmony, high level of state-religion relations, and multicultural environment firsthand.

Pope Leo expressed interest in visiting Azerbaijan and said he would adjust his schedule accordingly.