TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 1. Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov held a meeting with a delegation of the China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), led by Chairman Dai Houliang, to discuss deeper cooperation on major natural gas projects, Trend reports.

The parties emphasized that relations between Uzbekistan and China are consistently expanding across all areas, including the fuel and energy sector, and have reached the level of strategic partnership.

During the discussions, both sides explored promising areas of joint work, including the development of the Central Asia–China gas pipeline, gas condensate field projects in the Bukhara region, construction of an underground gas storage facility, further exploration of new deposits, and training of qualified specialists for the oil and gas sector.

In September of this year, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received CNPC Chairman Dai Houliang, where plans to expand investment participation of the Chinese side in strategic gas industry projects were also discussed. Today, CNPC’s total direct investments in Uzbekistan have exceeded $5 billion.

To note, major natural gas projects in Uzbekistan include Uzbekneftegaz exploration, massive combined-cycle power plants in Sirdarya and Jizzakh, and infrastructure modernization to meet rising imports and local demands.

CNPC stands as a preeminent entity within the global energy sector, executing cutting-edge hydrocarbon extraction and processing initiatives across both domestic and international landscapes.

