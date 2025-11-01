Turkmenistan showing off its strong performance in construction and industrial sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, November 1. Deputy
Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Baymyrat Annamammedov
presented the results of Turkmenistan’s construction and industrial
complex for January–October 2025, highlighting a positive
performance across multiple sectors, Trend reports via the cabinet.
Overall, the production and work plan for the period was
fulfilled at 104.1 percent, reflecting steady growth in
construction, industry, and infrastructure development. The
Ministry of Construction and Architecture exceeded its targets,
completing 113.8 percent of planned production, work, and services.
The Ministry of Industry and Construction Production achieved 106.2
percent, while the Ministry of Energy reached 109.7 percent, and
the State Concern Türkmenhimiýa fulfilled its plan at 100.1
percent.
Infrastructure enhancement was bolstered by the State Agency for
Road Construction Management, which achieved a remarkable 103.4
percent of its operational blueprint, alongside the Ashgabat City
Administration, which allocated $31.2 million towards construction
and industrial initiatives.
Annamammedov underscored that these outcomes signify sustained
capital infusion into the modernization of Turkmenistan's
industrial framework and the augmentation of infrastructure to
bolster enduring economic expansion.
Turkmenistan's construction and industrial complex is a
state-driven sector focused on massive infrastructure development,
utilizing abundant natural gas and mineral resources to build
modern cities and energy facilities and
import-substituting/export-oriented industries like chemicals and
textiles. Key objectives include innovative development, digital
integration, creating optimal social infrastructure, and enhancing
export potential through large-scale government-led construction
projects and industrial modernization.
