Kazakhstan’s cashless payments grow amid rising card usage
Kazakhstan’s cashless payments continue to rise, with internet and mobile banking dominating transactions, while cash withdrawals grow in volume despite fewer operations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy