ADB reports progress on Azerbaijan Railway Sector Development Project

Baku, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has released its draft Semi-Annual Environmental Monitoring Report for January–June 2025, outlining significant progress on the Railway Sector Development Project in Azerbaijan, which focuses on the rehabilitation of the Sumgait–Yalama (Russian border) railway line, Trend reports.

According to the report, construction works are now well advanced. The contractor has submitted a revised situation plan for both lots, with completion of Lot 1 scheduled for the third quarter of 2025 and Lot 2 by the end of the year.

The project aims to enhance railway services in Azerbaijan, strengthen the competitiveness and financial sustainability of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), and boost cost efficiency and capacity along the North–South transport corridor, specifically the Yalama–Sumgait section.

The rehabilitation project is divided into two lots:

Lot 1 covers the section from Sumgait Station (km 2622+175) to Gilgil-Chay Station (km 2538+200), consisting of a double electrified track with ballast superstructure.

Lot 2 extends from Gilgil-Chay Station (km 2538+200) to Yalama at the Russian border (km 2454+454), also featuring a double electrified track with ballast superstructure.

In addition to construction works, the project includes a design component. The contractor’s designs are theoretically 100 percent complete, though minor revisions and stakeholder approvals remain outstanding. These adjustments, mainly related to the integration of new or refurbished turnouts with existing infrastructure and station drainage connections, do not affect overall progress.

The Ministry of Emergency Services officially approved the project designs in January 2023.