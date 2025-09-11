Estonia’s tourism sector shows clear growth trend
Photo: Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications of Estonia
Estonia’s tourism sector is showing solid growth in early 2025, fueled by higher foreign visitor spending and overnight stays, yet challenges remain as domestic tourism declines and competition in Tallinn’s accommodation market weighs on profitability.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy