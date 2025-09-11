Iran sees steady growth in truck transit volumes in 5M2025
Iran transported approximately 6.6 million tons of cargo through the country by trucks in the first five months of the year, using nearly 300,000 vehicles, the country’s Road and Freight Transport Organization reported.
