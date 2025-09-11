German firm spearheads water treatment and recycling initiative on Azerbaijan's Absheron

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. German BIOWORKS company, one of the world's leading companies in wastewater treatment, is developing a project to recycle water for landscaping and irrigation of the Absheron Peninsula in Azerbaijan, Regional Representative of BIOWORKS, Yusif Mammadli told Trend.

He made the announcement on the sidelines of the 2nd International Conference for Water Management.

"We are working with the Azerbaijan State Agency for Water Resources (ADSEA) on a project to reuse purified water for technical needs, including irrigation. The main thing we want to do in Azerbaijan is to ensure the secondary use of purified water both in Absheron and in other regions of the country," he said.

According to him, the company has already implemented three projects in Azerbaijan.

''Extended aeration systems in Shamakhi and Shahbuz were built using innovative technologies implemented by BIOWORKS.

An MBR (membrane bioreactor) system was installed in Nakhchivan, providing the highest level of water purification,'' he emphasized.

BIOWORKS, founded in Munich in 2007, specializes in the treatment of wastewater, industrial water, and process water for subsequent use in technical and other applications.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel