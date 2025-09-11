ACWA Power urges climate focus in Caspian region project planning

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ It is necessary to take climate change and its consequences into account in advance while designing facilities in the Caspian Sea region, said Selim Güven, Country Director of ACWA Power to Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Trend reports.

Speaking at a panel discussion on “Innovative Approaches to Alternative Water Resources Management” at the 2nd International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management, Güven stated that before starting any project, it is important to consider strategic market trends.

“On this basis, processes and approaches can be built into the design itself. But there are always factors that cannot be ignored, wetlands, reservoirs, or specific natural conditions that may affect water resources. Water is a dynamic environment. The Caspian, just like the Persian Gulf region, is subject to the effects of climate change. All of this influences the operation of a facility designed for 25 years: it must be prepared for the changes that will inevitably occur in the future,” he said.

Güven added that project design must take into account potential fluctuations in demand, changes in water quality, and intake volumes to ensure consistent performance throughout the contract term.

“We integrate this into the design from the start: we make facilities modular, include additional elements at the development stage, and prepare for future changes and risks throughout the 25-year operation. This is risk management. Yes, it requires time, attention, and technical expertise, but it is precisely what allows us to avoid problems throughout the life cycle of a project,” he emphasized.

