Iran’s South Pars Gas Company showcases impressive gas processing volume
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company delivered around 200 billion cubic meters of natural gas and produced 240 million barrels of condensate over the past year, supplying more than 75 percent of the country’s gas needs.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy