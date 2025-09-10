Iran drives efforts to increase truck transit through country
Iran is taking steps to boost truck transit through the country to 20 million tons this year, following last year’s transport of around 18 million tons of cargo, Deputy Minister Reza Akbari said. Over the past year, the country has upgraded around 17,000 kilometers of highways.
