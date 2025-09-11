Uzbekistan strengthens agricultural ties with U.S.-based John Deere

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 11. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture, Ibrohim Abdurahmonov, met with Timo Zacharias, Commercial Director for Global Trade Finance at the world-renowned American company John Deere, to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation in the agricultural sector and the company’s plans for direct investment in Uzbekistan, Trend reports.

During the meeting, John Deere representatives provided a detailed overview of ongoing initiatives in Uzbekistan, highlighting key achievements and efficiency indicators. The discussion focused not only on financial support but also on introducing modern agrotechnologies, testing advanced machinery in real-world conditions, and demonstrating its capabilities.

Crucially, John Deere executives have advocated for the localization of IT services and digital technologies in conjunction with equipment deployment, thereby presenting an integrated solution to expedite the digital transformation of Uzbekistan’s agricultural landscape.



Minister Abdurahmonov underscored that Uzbekistan presents a plethora of avenues for foreign capital infusion in the agricultural sector and reiterated the ministry’s unwavering dedication to delivering comprehensive assistance within its operational framework.



At the culmination of the assembly, both parties reached a consensus to formulate tangible propositions and delineate actionable collaboration strategies in the imminent future.

Meanwhile, by the end of 2024, trade turnover between Uzbekistan and the United States grew by 15 percent, reaching $881.7 million, while U.S. direct investment amounted to $612.6 million. Over 300 companies with American capital are already operating in Uzbekistan, including 167 enterprises with 100 percent U.S. ownership.

