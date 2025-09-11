Int'l Exhibition and Conference for Water Management continues in Azerbaijan's Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ The second day of the International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management, Baku Water Week, has kicked off in Azerbaijan's Baku, Trend reports.

Supported by the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA), the event continues to attract significant attention.

While the first day focused on presentations such as “Complete Water Treatment Solutions” and “Achievement of the Guaranteed Results through Comprehensive Engineering of Water Supply and Wastewater Facilities,” today marks the opening of the International Water Management Conference. Nearly ten countries are represented by about forty speakers, with discussions covering topics including “Leadership in Water Governance: Regional and Global Perspectives,” “Water Strategies: Infrastructure and Digitalization,” “Innovative Approaches to Alternative Water Resources Management,” “Water Diplomacy: Cooperation beyond Borders,” and “Water Sustainability through Science and Innovations.” Memoranda of understanding are also expected to be signed between public and private sector representatives.

Over 60 companies and delegations from countries like Germany, the United States, Austria, Belarus, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Israel, Switzerland, India, Hungary, Türkiye, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore are joining forces at the exhibition, all in good company with Azerbaijan.

The range of products and services showcased is diverse, including laboratory and analytical technologies, banking services, pipelines and related equipment, cloud seeding technologies, flood protection and coastal reinforcement solutions, drainage equipment, research institutes, hydraulic structures, drinking water treatment, water supply and sewage systems, construction and drilling machinery, monitoring and control technologies, project design and construction, information and communication technologies, artificial intelligence applications, education and research in water management, irrigation systems, desalination technologies, and wastewater treatment systems.

The Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency (ADSEA) was instituted via a presidential decree on March 30, 2023, with the objective of optimizing hydrological resource governance and mitigating the challenges associated with water scarcity within the national context. The agency was established through the amalgamation of antecedent hydrological governance bodies into a singular, cohesive framework.

