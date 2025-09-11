International IT firm sets up innovation hub in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ The international IT company Andersen Lab has officially opened its center in Azerbaijan on September 11, Trend reports.

The center began operating within the Azerbaijan Innovation Center with the organizational support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency.

The company, which operates in more than 19 countries and unites over 3,700 specialists, has been active in Azerbaijan since last October as a technopark resident. At the opening ceremony, Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev reviewed the facilities of the new center. The chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, Farid Osmanov, delivered a speech on the importance of the project, while company founder Alexandr Khomich and vice president Denis Astapchenia presented the center’s activities and programs. The director of government relations, Kiryl Rudy, also attended the event.

The center offers young people not only theoretical training but also practical opportunities to work on real projects. It serves as an official workplace for Andersen Lab employees in Azerbaijan and aims to strengthen human capital, address the shortage of IT professionals, and enhance the export of ICT services.

One of the main initiatives is the IT SkillsBridge program, which provides training in Java, JavaScript, business analysis, quality control, DevOps, mobile programming, and project management. More than 14,000 applications were submitted, with 210 participants selected. Employment contracts and stipends have been offered to trainees, and 100 specialists who successfully complete the program will join Andersen Lab’s global projects.

It is significant to highlight that a substantial 30 percent of the cohort engaged in the program comprises female participants. In terms of age, 50 percent of participants are 20-25 years old, 30 percent are 25-30 years old, and 20 percent are 30-35 years old. The program is set to open new doors for Azerbaijani IT specialists in international projects, fast-track the country’s entry into the global digital services arena, and boost ICT service exports, all while giving a leg up to national economic growth.

The initiative exemplifies a paradigm of synergistic public-private collaboration, enhancing youth competencies, augmenting labor market competitiveness, and elevating Azerbaijan’s status as a pivotal regional and global digital nexus.

