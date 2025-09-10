Azerbaijan spills beans on nationwide inflation details for August 2025

In August 2025, Azerbaijan’s consumer price index (CPI) rose to 104.9 percent year-on-year. Prices for food, alcohol, and tobacco increased by 106.6 percent, while non-food products rose 102.1 percent and paid services 104.9 percent. From January through August 2025, the overall CPI grew by 105.6 percent compared to the same period in 2024.

