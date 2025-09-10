Azerbaijan, U.S. exchange views on new co-op mechanisms and investment initiative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10.​ Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held talks with Brendan Hanrahan, a senior official at the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs (EUR), to discuss enhancing bilateral economic ties and exploring new investment opportunities, the Ministry of Economy told Trend.

According to the ministry, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current trajectory of Azerbaijan-U.S. economic relations and discussed measures to elevate cooperation to a new level.

The officials highlighted the significance of the Intergovernmental Memorandum on the creation of a Strategic Working Group for drafting a Strategic Partnership Charter. The initiative aims to strengthen the institutional foundations of economic collaboration between the two countries.

During the meeting, Azerbaijan presented its economic priorities, emphasizing ongoing reforms, improvements to the business environment, and strategic infrastructure projects that create attractive opportunities for U.S. companies.

The discussions followed previous talks in Washington with institutions such as the U.S. Export-Import Bank (US EXIM Bank), SpaceX, and Exxon Mobil, focusing on new cooperation mechanisms and investment initiatives.

The dialogue also addressed ongoing work on the Zangezur Corridor under the Trans-Caspian Regional Development and Partnership Platform (TRIPP) and the potential economic benefits of regional transport and logistics projects.

