Iran maps out Qazvin’s export destinations in new report
From March 21 through August 22, 2025, Qazvin Province exported 365,000 tons of goods worth $213 million, mainly to the UAE, Iraq, Afghanistan, Türkiye, and Russia. Imports during the same period totaled 79,000 tons valued at $471 million. Customs revenue reached 52.6 trillion rials (about $91.5 million), marking a 186% increase compared to the same period in 2024.
