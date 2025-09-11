Iran's Pars Khodro Automotive Company's passenger car output drops off in latest figures
Iran’s Pars Khodro Automotive Company saw a sharp drop in passenger car production during the first five months of the year, with output falling by over 13,600 vehicles to about 27,000 units. Overall, Iran’s three main automakers produced roughly 316,000 cars in the period, down more than 17% from last year.
