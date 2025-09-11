Exhibitors gather for Bosnia’s major business fair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ Bosnia and Herzegovina’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Elmedin Konaković, attended the ceremonial opening of the 29th International General BH Trade Fair ZEPS 2025 on September 10, 2025, held in Zenica from September 10 to 13, Trend reports.

In his address to numerous representatives from both domestic and international circles, Minister Konaković emphasized the importance of the ZEPS fair as one of the most significant business events for promoting Bosnia and Herzegovina’s economic potential, strengthening international economic cooperation, and attracting foreign investment.

The Minister highlighted that Bosnia and Herzegovina has strong potential for economic development and cooperation, but concrete steps are needed to improve the business environment, open access to the European market, and create prospects for retaining young people in the country. In this context, he particularly stressed the importance of economic diplomacy and the increasingly active role of BiH’s diplomatic-consular network in promoting exports, supporting domestic companies, and connecting with international partners.

This year’s ZEPS 2025 fair brought together around 500 exhibitors from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Turkey, Germany, Serbia, Croatia, China, Italy, Libya, Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Austria, Slovenia, and other countries. During the fair, a rich program of business meetings, panels, promotions, and thematic discussions was planned.

Minister Konaković congratulated the organizers on the successful revitalization of the fair, emphasizing that such events are a concrete confirmation that Bosnia and Herzegovina is a country of potential, knowledge, and international economic ambitions. ZEPS was presented as an important symbol of economic unity, cooperation, and openness to the international market.

The opening ceremony was also attended by the Prime Minister of the Federation of BiH, Nermin Nikšić; the Prime Minister of Zenica-Doboj Canton, Nezir Pivić; the Mayor of Zenica, Fuad Kasumović; the ambassadors of Turkey and Italy to BiH; representatives of the Foreign Trade Chamber of BiH; economic chambers of FBiH and RS; the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce; and numerous domestic and international business entities.