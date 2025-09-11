EIA forecasts strong oil demand growth in Asia, modest gains elsewhere
Photo: EIA
Global oil consumption is expected to keep rising through 2026, with nearly all demand growth coming from emerging economies, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy