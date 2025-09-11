Greece, Libya explore new avenues for economic cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, George Gerapetritis, met with the Director-General of the Reconstruction and Development Fund of Libya, Belgasem Haftar, Trend reports.

The two sides addressed the historical relations between Greece and Libya and reaffirmed their mutual will to develop and foster a constructive dialogue. Mr. Haftar’s visit to Athens offered an opportunity to explore ways of strengthening cooperation in the fields of construction, energy, investments, and transport, and to prepare the upcoming Greek business delegation to Benghazi later this autumn.

Gerapetritis welcomed the substantial reduction in migration flows from Tobruk to Crete, following his visit to Benghazi. In this context, the two sides agreed to continue the training of Libyan coast guard officers in Greece, focusing on maritime deterrence and the management of migratory flows.

Gerapetritis reiterated the Greek and European position on the null and void Turkish-Libyan memorandum.

Finally, he underlined Greece’s constructive role within the European Union and the United Nations, as an elected member of the Security Council, in achieving unity and stability in Libya, with the ultimate goal of making the Mediterranean a sea of peace and prosperity.