Former IDPs return home to Azerbaijan's Khojaly and Khojavend (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the village of Shushakend in the Khojaly district and the settlement of Gyrmyzybazar in the Khojavend district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 25 families (98 people) are returning to Azerbaijan's Khojaly and Khojavend.

The former IDPs returning to the village of Shushakend in the Khojaly district and the settlement of Gyrmyzybazar in the Khojavend district thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.