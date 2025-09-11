Russia's S7 Airlines expands Uzbekistan access with two brand-new flight routes

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 11. S7 Airlines will launch two new flights from Russia to Uzbekistan starting late October, Trend reports.

Flights from Novosibirsk will commence on October 27, while those from Irkutsk will begin on October 30.

Both routes will operate once a week using Airbus A320 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft throughout the autumn-winter schedule. Flight duration is estimated at 2 hours 35 minutes from Novosibirsk and 4 hours 40 minutes from Irkutsk.

S7 Airlines, legally known as JSC Siberia Airlines, is headquartered in Ob, Novosibirsk Region, Russia, with offices in Moscow.