Tajikistan pulls back curtain on its latest job market figures

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 11. From the start of January to the end of June 2025, enterprises and organizations in Tajikistan rolled up their sleeves and created a whopping 32,717 new jobs, turning the tide for many in the workforce.

Data obtained by Trend from the country’s Statistical Agency shows that of the total, 20,288 positions (62 percent) were permanent, 8,439 (25.8 percent) were temporary, and 3,990 (12.2 percent) were seasonal. Furthermore, a total of 162 supplementary positions were instantiated, alongside the reinstatement of 2,733 roles, culminating in an aggregate of 35,612 newly generated employment opportunities attributable to legal entities.



The predominant allocation of workforce engagement was catalyzed within the education sector (6,667 positions), construction domain (5,596), manufacturing sphere (5,486), ancillary economic activities (8,123), trade sector (2,991), agriculture, forestry, and fisheries arena (2,062), healthcare and social services field (1,719), and mining industry (1,344).



In juxtaposition to the period spanning January through June 2024, there was an uptick of 2.1 percent in the aggregate count of employment classifications, encompassing permanent, temporary, seasonal, additional, and restored roles, translating to an increment of 726 positions.



At the conclusion of June 2025, the officially documented unemployment figures in Tajikistan escalated to 50,900, reflecting a 3.2 percent uptick relative to the data from June 2024. Females constituted 47.6 percent of the total registered unemployment demographic, representing a cohort of 24,200 individuals. The sanctioned unemployment metric in relation to the aggregate labor pool was quantified at 1.8 percent.