Kazakhstan spills beans on count of French-backed businesses making waves in Almaty

Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Almaty's region

During a meeting in Almaty, Mayor Darkhan Satybaldy and French Ambassador Sylvain Guiaugue discussed strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and France. With around 60 French-funded enterprises operating in the city, talks focused on expanding ties in economics, entrepreneurship, culture, and urban development.

