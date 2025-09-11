Azerbaijan delivers statement at 60th session of UN Human Rights Council (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva delivered a statement at the 60th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Trend reports.

“After restoring its territorial integrity and sovereignty, Azerbaijan has been carrying out large-scale restoration, reconstruction, and urban development works in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur.

Within the framework of the ‘Great Return’ State Program, initiatives are being implemented to create a network of social services, develop infrastructure, provide housing and employment opportunities, as well as ensure access to quality healthcare and education for former internally displaced persons returning to their native lands. As a result of these efforts, more than 50,000 former IDPs have already returned to their ancestral lands,” the statement said.

Special emphasis in the statement was placed on the significant progress achieved in the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. It was noted that on August 8, 2025, in Washington, with the participation of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, and the President of the United States as a witness, a Joint Declaration was signed, paving the way for the normalization of bilateral relations and the establishment of lasting peace in the region.

“One of the key provisions of the Joint Declaration is the commitment to open transport and communication links between the two countries. In addition, Azerbaijan and Armenia have initialed a draft Agreement on Peace and Inter-State Relations, which sets the parameters for building friendly neighborly relations. We call on member states to support these efforts,” the statement emphasized.