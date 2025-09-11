Uzbekistan making strides in realm of fixed asset investments

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 11. In January–June 2025, a total of 273.4 trillion soums (circa $24.4 billion) of investments in fixed assets were utilized for the development of economic and social sectors across all types of economic activities, Trend reports, citing the National Statistics Committee.
The volume of investments by type of economic activity was distributed as follows:
-
agriculture, forestry, and fisheries—24.3trillion soums (circa $2.2 billion)
-
mining industry—29.6trillion soums (circa $2.6 billion)
-
manufacturing industry—74.2trillion soums (circa $6.6 billion)
-
electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning—38.4trillion soums (circa $3.4 billion)
-
water supply, sewerage, waste collection, and disposal—7trillion soums (circa $625 million)
-
construction—20.2trillion soums (circa $1.8 billion)
-
wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles—9.1trillion soums (circa $813 million)
-
transportation and storage—15.2trillion soums (circa $1.36 billion)
-
accommodation and food services—3.8trillion soums (circa $339 million)
-
information and communication—3.4trillion soums (circa $304 million)
-
financial and insurance activities—2trillion soums (circa $179 million)
-
professional, scientific, and technical activities—2.1 trillion soums (circa $188 million)
-
education—4.2trillion soums (circa $375 million)
-
healthcare and social work—5.8trillion soums (circa $518 million)
-
arts, entertainment, and recreation—1.2trillion soums (circa $107 million)
-
housing construction—21.7trillion soums (circa $1.94 billion)
-
other activities—11.2trillion soums (circa $1 billion)