ASGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 11. Mass cotton harvesting has officially begun in all regions of Turkmenistan, with plans to collect over 1.2 million tons of the “white gold” during the 2025 season, Trend reports.

The first caravans of harvested cotton have already been delivered to receiving points. For the campaign, modern John Deere and CLAAS combines, along with other specialized machinery, have been prepared to ensure timely harvesting.

The Mary region is set to bring in the largest share of the harvest—359,000 tons from 162,000 hectares. In the Lebap region, farmers are setting their sights on reaping 320,000 tons from 130,000 hectares. The Akhal region is gearing up to reap a bountiful harvest of 280,000 tons from 135,000 hectares, while the Dashoguz region has set its sights on 275,000 tons from 140,000 hectares. The Balkan region is set to yield a meager crop, with only 16,000 tons coming from 13,000 hectares.

Officials underscore that the agronomic extraction initiative represents a pivotal phase in achieving the nation’s yearly agrarian objectives and securing consistent inputs for the textile sector.

