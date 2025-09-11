Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Former IDPs go back to their native lands in Sos village of Azerbaijan’s Khojavend

Society Materials 11 September 2025 08:58 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11. The next group of former internally displaced persons is returning to the village of Sos in the Khojavend district, Trend reports.

At this stage, 10 families (45 people) are returning to the village of Sos in the Khojavend district.

The former IDPs returning to the village of Sos in the Khojavend district thanked President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former internally displaced persons who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

