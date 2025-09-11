QazaqGaz and Shell focus on prospects for strategic gas sector cooperation
Photo: QazaqGaz's official telegram
QazaqGaz Chairman Alibek Zhamauov met with Shell Kazakhstan's Senior VP Suzanne Kugean to discuss expanding cooperation in the gas sector. Both sides emphasized strategic collaboration to boost project efficiency and exploration.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy