ACWA Power trimming fat on energy consumption for desalination in recent years

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ ACWA Power has dramatically reduced the energy required to produce a cubic meter of water over the past 15 years, decreasing consumption from 15 kWh to 2.7 kWh, said the company's CEO, Marco Arcelli, Trend reports.

Speaking at a plenary session at the 2nd International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management, Baku Water Week, titled “Leadership in Water Governance: Regional and Global Perspectives,” Arcelli stated that ACWA Power is the world’s largest company in desalination technology.

“Our capacity exceeds 9 million cubic meters per day across four countries and will soon expand to 6. We have won all recent tenders because we constantly improve our technology. Today, desalination is cost-competitive, reliable, and ensures a stable supply,” he said.

He articulated that the organization is leveraging cutting-edge digital technologies and deploying artificial intelligence (AI) paradigms within its operational framework. Digital surveillance has supplanted traditional weekly water assessments, while virtual replicas of facilities are being engineered, and instantaneous chemical application is fine-tuned, leading to cost efficiencies and a diminished ecological footprint.



Arcelli emphasized that hydric scarcity represents a pervasive global dilemma impacting not solely emerging economies but the entire planetary ecosystem, with projections indicating an escalation in its intensity moving forward.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel