Azerbaijan set to inaugurate development of national e-water atlas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ Azerbaijan has begun work on creating a national water atlas based on an electronic water management information system and geographic information technologies, said Ilham Bayramov, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan (ADSEA), Trend reports.

Speaking at the second day of the 2nd International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management, Baku Water Week, Bayramov noted that the project involves the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, Azerbaijan’s Space Agency (Azərkosmos), and other institutions.

“Once the electronic water management information system is established, we will be able to track the balance and usage of water from rivers, underground, and surface sources all the way to the end consumer. It will also enable online monitoring and management of water regulation, distribution, and consumption,” he said.

He made it clear that this will be the first electronic water atlas in Azerbaijan, a real game changer in the making.

“The main goal of the atlas is to consolidate all water resources, infrastructure, and surface and underground water sources into a unified geographic database. This system will integrate with other government databases and feature a comprehensive online interface.

Once completed, relevant institutions, companies, and water users will be able to easily utilize the system. All of this aims to ensure a sustainable and high-quality water supply across the country,” Bayramov added.

