Uzbekistan pulls back curtain on timeline for its next monetary policy move

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 11. The Central Bank of Uzbekistan has set up the next meeting of its Board to go over the policy rate for October 23, 2025, Trend reports.

To note, at the last Board meeting, the policy rate was held steady at 14 percent per annum, showing that inflationary pressures are still running high, fueled by a bustling economy and strong consumer demand in the second quarter of the year.

In the meantime, in July 2024, the Central Bank executed a strategic maneuver by decrementing the policy rate to 13.5 percent, marking a pivotal inflection point as it represents the inaugural reduction beneath the 14 percent threshold in a span of seven years. The rate maintained its status quo until March 2025, at which point it was elevated to 14 percent, where it currently resides.

