Kazakhstan hits pause on granite and stone imports with temporary ban

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, September 11. Starting from October 2025, Kazakhstan will introduce a temporary ban on the import of certain types of stone products from third countries, Trend reports.

The restriction will be in effect for three months and will cover all modes of transport.

According to the order from the Ministry of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, the ban covers the following categories:

Paving stones, curb stones, and slabs for paving made from natural stone;

Granite for monuments or construction and products made from it - hewn or sawn, with a flat or even surface;

Polished granite, decorated or otherwise processed, except for carved granite, with a net weight of 10 kg or more;

Granite for monuments or construction.

Moreover, it is reported that Kazakhstan Railways and the Committee of Railway and Water Transport have been informed of the need to take measures to restrict transportation. The document will come into effect on September 21.

Earlier, the country introduced a three-month ban on the import of drywall.