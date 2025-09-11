QazaqGaz and NCOC bolster alliance with new gas projects in Kazakhstan
Photo: QazaqGaz's official telegram
QazaqGaz and NCOC reaffirmed their commitment to deepen strategic cooperation in Kazakhstan’s gas sector. Key joint projects include building two gas processing plants at Kashagan and commercializing liquefied petroleum gas. Daily collaboration between working groups ensures steady progress, reinforcing the partnership’s strategic importance.
