Nasimi Festival to feature Timeless and Spaceless exhibition

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ Co-organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the Ministry of Culture, the "Timeless and Spaceless" exhibition will be held as part of the Nasimi Festival, Trend reports.

The exhibition, which will be launched on September 23, the first day of the festival, at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, will showcase Nasimi's poetry and philosophy as well as Sufi traditions and views through a harmonious blend of various art forms.

The exhibition will feature rare works of art selected from leading museums in both Azerbaijan and Türkiye. Visitors will be able to view unique pieces from the collections of the National Museum of History of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and exhibits brought from the Ankara Ethnography Museum, Istanbul Turbes Museum, and the Konya Mevlana Museum.

Valuable exhibits from the 17th to 20th centuries, including paintings, clothing, carpets, musical instruments, and manuscripts, will be on display. Each of these artistic gems preserves traces of the Sufi worldview, expressing the infinite love that forms the basis of Sufism and Hurufism, as well as humanity's spiritual connection with God through worship and spiritual elevation.

The exhibition will run until October 23.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel