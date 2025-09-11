Azerbaijan paves way for return of first former IDPs to Khojaly's Shushakand

KHOJALY, Azerbaijan, September 11. The first group of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) returned to Shushakand village of Khojaly district today, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Khankendi city, Aghdara and Khojaly districts told Trend.

According to information, 59 IDPs from 15 families returned to the village in the first stage of the Great Return program.

Today, the keys to the apartments were presented to the families.

All necessary infrastructure has been created for the comfortable and safe life of residents in Shushakand.

New roads that meet modern standards have been laid in the village.

The residents have been fully provided with electricity, natural gas, and drinking water.

In addition, the necessary conditions have been created for the start of social facilities.

Speaking at the event, Sabuhi Gahramanov, deputy special representative of the President in Khankendi city, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, congratulated the residents on the historic return and wished them a prosperous and peaceful life in their native lands.

Currently, more than 50,000 people live in Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur. Among them are former IDPs who have returned to these areas, as well as employees involved in the implementation of restoration and construction projects, employees of local departments of various government agencies, and specialists employed in healthcare, education, culture, tourism, industry, and energy institutions that have resumed their activities.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel