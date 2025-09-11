Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan coordinate on regional challenges and upcoming events

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 11. Uzbekistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bakhtiyor Saidov, held a phone conversation with Murat Nurtleu, Deputy Prime Minister–Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan, and discussed bilateral and regional matters, Trend reports.

“We reviewed the positive trends of Uzbekistan-Kazakhstan ties of strategic partnership and alliance and reiterated the importance of regional solidarity and coordinated approaches to current international challenges.

“We also discussed preparations for several upcoming bilateral and multilateral events, including high-level meetings aimed at strengthening our regional cooperation architecture,” wrote Saidov on the X platform.

