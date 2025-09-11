International Tech Forum Digital Bridge 2025 to be held on October 2–4 in Astana

This year, the international tech forum Digital Bridge 2025 will take place in Astana from October 2 to 4, 2025. The theme of the forum, “Generative Nation,” reflects Kazakhstan’s strategic commitment to building a knowledge-based society driven by cutting-edge technologies and artificial intelligence.

Digital Bridge 2025: Generative Nation is more than just a discussion platform — it is a catalyst for change that brings together technology leaders, entrepreneurs, and government institutions to shape Kazakhstan’s future in the global digital economy.

The event will gather global IT experts, representatives of tech giants, creators and founders of successful products and startups, as well as investors and international industry leaders.

As part of the forum, on October 2, a special presentation of AI projects will take place at the alem.ai International Center for Artificial Intelligence.

The top projects will have the opportunity to present their innovations to the Head of State and to Kai-Fu Lee — a renowned computer scientist, AI entrepreneur, investor, and author.

Pre-selected participants of the AI Movement will showcase their ideas and innovations. This session will serve as both a platform to demonstrate technological advancements and an opportunity to secure support for scaling their solutions nationally and globally.

alem.ai is set to become the leading platform for AI research, startups, and international collaboration. The center will help boost the export of Kazakhstani AI solutions and spark a new wave of technological and economic growth, positioning Astana as a key intellectual hub of Central Asia.

Digital Bridge has already become the largest tech event in the region, eagerly anticipated by professionals and the tech community across Kazakhstan and beyond. Over the past six years, the forum has welcomed more than 67,000 participants from 100 countries, featuring over 550 exhibitors and 1,000+ speakers.

The forum has grown into a commercially sustainable event and, for the first time, is being held without the use of public funds. This year also marks the launch of ticket sales, making it possible for anyone to attend the most anticipated tech event of the year. Tickets are available at: https://digitalbridge.kz/ru/

Organizers: The Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Astana Hub, and the Akimat of Astana.

The event will be held at the EXPO International Exhibition Center.