Kazakhstan set to launch major logistics and aviation hub at Aktau airport
Photo: Akimat (local government) of the Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region
Construction of a $1 billion logistics and aviation hub will begin at Aktau International Airport in Kazakhstan’s Mangystau Region. The region is actively attracting investment and planning projects in transport, mechanical engineering, digitalization, and fishing in cooperation with major Chinese companies.
