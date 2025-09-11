Kyrgyz Oil Company becomes main fuel supplier for Kumtor Gold Company

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, September 11. Kumtor Gold Company CJSC and the state enterprise Kyrgyz Oil Company have signed an agreement under which the latter will serve as the primary supplier of fuels and lubricants for the mining company, Trend reports via Kumtor Gold.

Representatives of Kyrgyz Oil Company visited the Balykchy transshipment base to review the existing facilities for storage and transportation of oil products.

The accord is predicated on the Cabinet of Ministers' Resolution dated July 1, 2025 (No. 384), which has appointed Kyrgyz Oil Company as the principal purveyor of fuels, lubricants, and ancillary petroleum derivatives for state enterprises and business entities exhibiting predominant state ownership, encompassing subsidiaries within critical sectors such as mining.



Kumtor Gold Company manages a significant gold extraction operation in Central Asia, situated within the isolated Tien Shan mountain range of Kyrgyzstan. The mining sector serves as a cornerstone of Kyrgyzstan's economic framework, perpetually delivering a substantial fraction of the national GDP and bolstering industrial productivity.

