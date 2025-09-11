Bulgaria hails euro entry as strategic choice for EU integration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ Foreign Minister of Bulgaria Georg Georgiev took part in an information meeting with representatives of local authorities, business, and civil society, dedicated to the upcoming introduction of the euro in Bulgaria, Trend reports.

The event is part of the national information campaign aimed at explaining the key aspects and benefits of the country’s accession to the eurozone.

“On January 1, 2026, Bulgaria will become the 21st member of the eurozone – an important step marking a historic moment for our country and positioning it at the heart of the European Union,” said Minister Georgiev.

In his speech, he emphasized that eurozone membership is the result of consistent efforts by successive governments, institutions, citizens, and businesses. It represents a guarantee of economic stability, trust, and sustainable growth, as well as a symbol of Bulgaria’s deep commitment to European integration.

“Membership in the eurozone is not only an economic act – it is a strategic choice that strengthens our Western identity and gives Bulgaria a stronger role in the EU decision-making process,” the minister added.

Minister Georgiev highlighted that the adoption of the euro will bring a number of direct benefits for citizens and businesses:

Elimination of currency conversion costs and exchange rate risk;

Creation of conditions for lower interest rates and easier access to credit;

Increased confidence in the economic environment and attraction of more investments;

Boosting trade and exports to other eurozone countries;

Improving Bulgaria’s credit and investment rating;

Enhancing competitiveness and the business climate;

Stronger consumer protection and purchasing power.

“Our responsibility is to make this transition transparent, smooth, and convenient for everyone. I believe that with the efforts of all – institutions, businesses, and citizens – we will succeed in reaping the maximum benefits of eurozone membership,” said Minister Georgiev in conclusion, pledging that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to work actively to inform Bulgarian citizens both at home and abroad on the subject of adopting the euro.

As of January 1, 2026, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will operate entirely in the new currency, in compliance with the relevant European and national regulations. All key information systems of the ministry are already fully adapted to work with the euro. Among them are the National Visa Information System, the electronic services systems, and those of the “Certifications and Legalizations” sector, which are already operating with dual reporting – in euro and in leva.