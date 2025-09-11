Czech water treatment company eyes Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ The Czech company MEGA a.s., specializing in industrial and water treatment technologies, is exploring opportunities to enter the Azerbaijani market, Michal Jirdásek, the company's Key Account Manager, told Trend at the 2nd International Exhibition and Conference for Water Management.

“Our objective is to penetrate the Azerbaijani market, establish strategic alliances to optimize and modernize existing production infrastructures, and engage in innovative ‘green’ initiatives aimed at augmenting water recovery processes,” Jirdásek said.

The company official explained that MEGA a.s. can implement technologies that purify contaminated water from scratch to the quality required by clients or partners.

“The uniqueness of our solution is that we integrate our own electromechanical membrane technologies into the production lines. We select the best aspects of each technology and combine them to achieve the highest possible level of water purification and recovery while ensuring process efficiency,” Jirdásek added.

