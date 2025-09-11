Azerbaijani, Kazakh military specialists meet in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ In accordance with the 2025 bilateral military cooperation plan between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, a delegation of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan paid a visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told Trend.

During the engagement, a strategic convergence was convened between the defense fiscal analysts of both nations.

At the meeting held at the International Military Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Defense, the sides discussed defense expenditure planning, financing, and accounting of funds, as well as the specifics of military property accounting and the procedures for monetary allowances and salary payments.

During the convening, a comprehensive discourse on a myriad of ancillary topics transpired, and inquiries of reciprocal significance were addressed.

