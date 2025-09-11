Azerbaijani Parliament speaker meets with newly appointed Israeli ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova met with Ronen Krausz, the newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to Azerbaijan, on September 11, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Gafarova congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic mission. The meeting highlighted satisfaction with the steady expansion of cooperation between the two partner countries, noting opportunities to broaden ties across both traditional and new areas.

During the talks, emphasis was placed on the importance of people-to-people contacts as a reflection of the positive relations between the two nations. Gafarova stressed that Azerbaijan, as a multicultural and tolerant country, has long been home to Jewish communities living in peace and mutual understanding. At the same time, the Azerbaijani community in Israel, including Jewish-origin compatriots, continues to contribute to strengthening bilateral relations.

The role of parliaments in developing bilateral ties was also underlined. Gafarova articulated her recollection of the earlier engagement this year with Knesset (Israeli parliament) Speaker Amir Ohana in Uzbekistan, underscoring the significance of legislative interconnections, mutual delegations, and the operational dynamics of bilateral friendship groups.

The discussion also touched on President Ilham Aliyev’s working visit to the United States at the invitation of President Donald Trump, where key agreements were reached and documents signed. Gafarova underscored the criticality of adhering to the stipulations outlined in the Washington accords and articulated optimism regarding the imminent ratification of a peace treaty.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

